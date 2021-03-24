‘Our angel in the outfield’: Hanford High School honors Zach and Ryan Hulbert, siblings killed Monday

HANFORD, California. (KSEE) – Tributes continue to pour in for the Hanford siblings killed in a Monday morning.

Hanford police say 18-year-old Zach Hulbert and his 20-year-old sister Ryan were found stabbed to death – after Ryan’s ex-boyfriend Garrett Leyva called 911 and admitted he did it.

On Tuesday, Sierra Pacific High School softball team held a tribute for Ryan; on Wednesday at Hanford High School, their parents took a position at home plate for a tribute to the late siblings.

“When we play today, we will be playing for number 23, our angel in the outfield,” said Hanford High School Head Baseball Coach Dalton Silva.

Zach was a senior at Hanford High School on the baseball and football teams. Ryan graduated from Sierra Pacific High School in 2020 and played on the softball team there. Both were honored with a balloon release before Wednesday’s game.

“The team as expected is devastated, there’s really no words to put to how they feel and we feel as coaching staff,” said Coach Silva.

Zach’s teammates described him as a “ball of positivity” on and off the field.

“Always joking, like no matter what day you could go up to him and talk to him, always just having a good time,” said senior Isaiah Perez.

“After football practice or when they didn’t have it, he would just come into the dugout and mess around and sometimes just do jobs for us on the field and he never had to, he was just a really good kid, always smiling, well respected, everyone loved him,” said Silva.

Coach Silva says the sudden loss has put everything into perspective for the team.

“He was just too nice. Nothing that bad should ever happen to somebody like them. They were just too good, so nice,” said junior Gabriel Magallan.

“He was a special kind of person, I’ve never met anyone like him,” said Perez.

An online fundraiser set up for the family can be found here.