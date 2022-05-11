FRESNO County, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into Fresno this weekend for the National Garlic Festival.

Festival guests are invited to check out the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, which has been cruising highways for the past 86 years. Hotdog-shaped whistles, known as Wiener Whistles, will also be handed out to guests who stop by the Wienermobile during the festival.

The Wienermobile will be featured during all three days of the festival, which is being held at the Fresno Fair Grounds this weekend.

You can find the full schedule for the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile at the National Garlic Festival listed below: