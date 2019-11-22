Orosi woman charged with importing and distributing skin creams with mercury inside: DOJ

OROSI, California (KSEE/KGPE/AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Tulare County woman has been arrested on suspicion of selling skin creams tainted with dangerous levels of mercury inside.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this week that Maria Estela Esparza Magallanes from Orosi sold the creams using Facebook ads.

The ads promised that illegal products – allegedly smuggled into the U.S. from Mexico – would treat acne, remove age spots and lighten skin color.

Magallanes allegedly sold the creams in hand-to-hand transactions in parking lots in Tulare County and posted the products as well.

Mercury-tainted face creams have prompted recent warnings from California’s Department of Public Health. In July, a Sacramento woman was hospitalized “in a semi-comatose state” after using a skin cream tainted with mercury.

