Organizers move forward with plans to hold 107th Clovis Rodeo beginning April 21

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Organizers of the Clovis Rodeo said Wednesday they are moving forward with plans to hold the 107th edition of the rodeo from April 21 to 25 with some modifications.

The Clovis Rodeo Association said the economic impact generated by the event was a major factor in the decision.

While the rodeo will not look the same as it has in past years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are promising great rodeo performances, tri-tip sandwiches, and good times with good friends.

The rodeo association said there will not be a parade, dance or concerts this year and there will be limited seating capacity for all performances to maintain social distancing.

A Professional Bull Riders performance will take place Wednesday night with four rodeo performances Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers are asking those planning to attend the rodeo be “Cowboy Strong” by being vaccinated or show that they have taken a negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours before attending.

“It’s just the right thing to do, so together we can all move forward safely,” the association said.

The rodeo is in the process of working with health care partners to make virus testing and vaccination opportunities available.

All rodeo presale tickets bought in 2019 will be honored to the best of organizer’s abilities with current restrictions. Organizers expect additional rodeo tickets will not be available for sale until the week before the rodeo.

Organizers said the delay allows them to make the maximum number of tickets available for purchase under the most current county and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Latest updates on the rodeo can be found at www.clovisrodeo.com.