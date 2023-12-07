FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Palestinian flag is set to be raised on Friday at 2:30 pm at Eaton Plaza in Fresno. Yasir Amireh worked to organize the event.

“I’ve never seen my flag risen, to make me feel like I belong. Coming to America was my dream, but I still feel like I’m not treated as such,” he said.

Amireh says he had been petitioning the City of Fresno for a while to try to get the Palestinian flag raised in the city after the war broke out. He saw the city raise the Israel flag, to shed light on the suffering of their people, and he wanted the same for his home country. He says many innocent lives are being taken there as well.

“The whole world now sees our suffering, they see what we’ve dealt with for all those years,” he said.

After not being able to get it approved by the city, city council member Miguel Arias volunteered to sponsor the flag-raising at Eaton Plaza, making it much easier for the event to get approved.

Mayor Jerry Dyer’s office declined to comment on the flag-raising and instead directed us to Arias, who has not provided a comment for this story. Still- Amireh says he was thankful for his help.

With this move, Fresno appears to only be the third city in the United States to raise the Palestinian flag in a public flag-raising event. Amireh says he knows how rare this is.

“Makes my whole community proud, makes normal human beings who feel the suffering of any baby, very proud,” Amireh said.

Meanwhile, Thursday at sundown marked the first night of Hanukkah. Rabbi Rick Winer with the Temple Beth Israel spoke with us as he lit his menorah with some members of his congregation. He says it’s only fair the Palestinian flag gets raised too.

“If it was supportive to raise the Israeli flag, then I have to believe, that we can and should support the local Palestinian community,” Winer said.