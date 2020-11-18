Oranguntan at Fresno Chaffee Zoo dies at age 31

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Staff at Fresno Chaffee Zoo are mourning the loss of 31-year-old orangutan Siabu, who passed away Tuesday.

Zoo staff members say Siabu was diagnosed with oral cancer in February and underwent several surgeries and chemotherapy to try and treat it. Following signs of increased discomfort and tumor growth, the decision was made to euthanize her.

Siabu came to Fresno Chaffee Zoo in 2001 from Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. She lived at Fresno Chaffee Zoo for almost 20 years and gave birth twice.

There are four other orangutans remaining at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, including Siabu’s two children Ndari (who was born in 2010) and Hantu (who was born in 2018).