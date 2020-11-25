Oranges spill on Hwy 99 causing delays in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A truck overturned and spilled its load of oranges on a Tulare County stretch of Highway 99 near Betty Drive Tuesday.

According to Caltrans, the highway was reduced to a single lane after the overturned big rig lost its load at around 4:30 p.m., prompting long delays.

Maintenance crews were sent to clean up the spill.

