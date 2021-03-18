Opponents vow to continue the fight after Fresno County judge grants Tower Theatre sale

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A Fresno County judge has granted the controversial sale of the Tower Theatre.

The decision made on Thursday allows for the sale to take place at the end of this month.

The judge denied the injunction by Sequoia Brewing Company that claimed the theatre never allowed the brewery to buy the property – and that a church moving into a commercial area known for nightclubs and the arts would do financial harm.

Jaguar Bennet and the rest of the Save the Tower Theatre Demonstration Committee protested each week against the sale and don’t plan to stop.

“We are not gonna give up our neighborhood without a fight,” said Bennett.

The judge denied the claims made by the brewing company and said the theatre offered the property for $1.3 million, which the judge said the company never showed it could afford.

Court records also state church officials would sell the theatre to Sequoia once the purchase was final, which legal analyst David Mugridge said wouldn’t be binding until it was in writing.

“Nevertheless,” said Mugridge. “That was a pretty magnanimous statement on the proposed owners of the church to make that offer, but kinda surprising under the circumstance.”

Councilmember Esmerelda Soria represents the district and sent a statement that reads:

“I am deeply concerned about the ongoing dispute over the future of Tower Theatre…. I urge everyone to remain calm while the legal case involving Tower Theatre is decided and while our attorneys continue to work towards a satisfactory resolution.”

The attorney for Sequoia plans to file an appeal before the sale is finalized at the end of the month. We reached out to Adventure Church’s pastor who would not comment.

