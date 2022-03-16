FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office conducted its Gold Star Operation on Wednesday in the county’s southern portion with the help of several local law enforcement agencies.

Deputies and officers from agencies across the county set out with a list of parolees, probationers, and sex offenders to check in with them to make sure they were following the law.

Officials say an operation like this allows them to be proactive rather than reactive.

“We’ve already gotten some guns off the streets, several violent felons off the streets, we’ve already been in a pursuit, it’s been active,” said Fresno County Sgt. Mike Nulick.

Over one hundred officers and deputies set out on Wednesday with one mission in mind, The gold star operation.

“We don’t get too many opportunities to do proactive work like this. Most of the time dealing with staffing issues, rising crime various issues, we’re reactionary. Tonight, it’s a great opportunity to be proactive and go after wanted people, parolees, probation searches, even sex registry compliance checks, and we’re going after bad guys,” explained Sgt. Nulick.

Officers in Fowler arrested one man after they say he was in violation of his parole.

Others were in compliance and were free to stay at home. In Caruthers, deputies had to bring out a drone and a mobile incident command unit after one person they approached ran when officers knocked on their door.

Nulick says it takes a lot of resources and planning to set up a massive operation like this. But he says it’s needed and worth it, to keep communities safe.

“We want to set the tone. We’re gonna do these a few times a year, we’re not gonna say where or when we’re gonna pop up at but we’re gonna do different locations across the county, and it’s gonna be proactive and we’re gonna go after violent criminals,” Nulick explained.

The sheriff’s office says it will share how many people were arrested and how many guns were taken off the street during the operation once the finalized data is available.