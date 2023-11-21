FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Police Department teamed up with Fresno City Council member, Mike Karbassi, to host the third annual District 2 Operation Gobble.

Dozens of volunteers joined “Operation Gobble” and helped distribute 400 turkeys along with many other goods to people.

Organizers say families and non-profit organizations brought their “turkey tickets” to the distribution site at the Pinedale Elementary parking lot where people received a turkey along with side dishes such as green potatoes, canned green beans, cranberry sauce, and milk.

Cars were able to drive through and get their Thanksgiving goods ready to cook their holiday meals at home.