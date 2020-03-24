Live Now
‘Operation Clean Up’ suspended in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE)  – The city of Fresno announced the “Operation Clean Up” program is suspended until further notice due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on solid waste services.

“All customers notified of pickup dates through March 27, will still have their waste piles picked up, but no further pickups are scheduled after that date. “

City of Fresno

The city has asked to refrain from placing any items at their curb for OCU pick up until the program resumes.

