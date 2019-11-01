Operation Boo: Law enforcement checks in on sex offenders and makes arrests on Halloween

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Agents from the California Department of Corrections Division of Adult Parole Operations are making sure children trick or treat safely this Halloween.

They checked on sex offender parolees across Fresno County to make sure they are complying with the law, known as “Operation Boo.” They arrested five people during this year’s operation.

Fresno agents knocked on the doors of dozens of high-risk sex offenders whose victims were minors.

“We will go look through the common areas that he has access to in the house then we will go into his bedroom,” said parole agent Jason DeCanio.

The agents look for things like child pornography and drugs.

On Halloween, sex offenders must follow specific conditions. They have to stay indoors under a curfew from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m. Outdoor lights have to be off and they aren’t allowed to have Halloween decorations or candy, all to make sure they don’t try to attract children to their homes.

Agents say after 26 years of “Operation Boo,” most offenders know it’s coming and welcome agents inside without issues.

“They know what’s going on, that’s why we see some porch lights on it’s usually because someone walked out the door and left it on accident,” said DeCanio.

To view where sex offenders live in your area, search the database on https://www.meganslaw.ca.gov/

