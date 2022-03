FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bass Lake resorts are set to open for the season.

Brooke Smith from “Visit Yosemite Madera County” says Bass Lake’s south shore resorts are now open.

Miller’s Landing and the Forks are celebrating with food, and fun on the lake. Brooke says it’s a great place to getaway.

Brooke says this is huge for the area and the lake is open for boaters and folks who just want to hang out onshore.