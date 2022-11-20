HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The opening of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland took place on Saturday where guests enjoyed a tree lighting ceremony, special guest appearances, and an ice-skating rink.

“Last year was the inaugural year, we went bigger and better and almost doubled the size of the ice rink,” said Brad Albert, the City of Hanford’s Parks and Community Services Director. “We just kicked off tonight this winter wonderland it’s a nine-week event with a real ice rink food vendor and just a lot of holiday fun that we have here in beautiful Civic Park.”

The special guest for the evening was Tik Tok star and Hanford native, Leo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is a Hanford native who has 2 million followers on Tik Tok.

“I’m so excited because these kids are all out here,” Gonzalez said. “And it’s one thing to do it, but for people to show up and actually use it, so good.”

You can find more information about the Hanford Winter Wonderland here.