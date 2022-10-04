ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Castle Air Museum in Atwater will be hosting an Open Cockpit Day this weekend.

The event will kick off at the Castle Air Museum at 5050 Santa Fe Drive on Saturday, October 8.

Open Cockpit Day will start at 9:00 a.m and run through 4:00 p.m.

During the event, visitors will be able to check out dozens of the museum’s 80 vintage military aircraft that will be open for viewing.

This year’s event will also feature the new F-18 Hornet Blue Angels aircraft and an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth aircraft.

There will also be a kid’s zone, and a flight simulator set up at the event.

For $10 more, visitors will also be able to see a former presidential aircraft.

For more information about the event, check out the museum’s website.