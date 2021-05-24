Open cockpit day at the Castle Air Museum is this Monday

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Castle Air Museum will be holding open cockpit day on Monday Memorial Day.

It’s the largest event the museum has held since the pandemic. A large selection of the museum’s vintage military aircraft will be open for viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Entry for adults (18-61) is $20, for seniors (62+) it’s $15.00, for those ages 13 to 17 it’s $15.00, and children (ages 6-12) is $10. Children under 6 years of age (with a paid adult) enter for free and active and retired military members (with I.D.) can enter for $15.

The Castle Air Museum will also be celebrating its 40th anniversary in June.