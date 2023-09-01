FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Friday, the Fresno Police Department swore in 34 police officers, 30 professional staff, and for the first time – six park rangers.

“This just shows that the police department is growing, unlike most police agencies across America they are still struggling with recruiting and retention and here in Fresno California, we’ve apparently figured out a great formula,” said Paco Balderrama, Chief of the Fresno Police Department.

As of Friday, 858 police officers are now employed with the Fresno Police Department.

“That means we only have about 42 vacancies but we have 33 people in the academy right now and we have another academy that starts in October with another 30 people, so we’re actually going to have a surplus but we are also planning on expanding the police department, all of this is good news for the residents,” said Chief Balderrama.

According to Chief Balderrama having this many officers has helped them lower crime.

This year homicides are down about 36%, commercial burglaries are down about 45%, and shootings are down about 20%.

Chief Balderrama says community engagement is a big reason they have been successful in growing the department.

“We show the community that we are actually part of the community and that’s by reaching out to them and attending a lot of cultural events, a lot of community events,” said Chief Balderrama.

Building relationships with the younger generation through summer camps means that hopefully they will have trust in their police department and might one day want to become an officer.

One of the officers sworn in today is Savunnly Kim whose father is a sergeant for the Fresno Police Department.

He says his father’s service is what helped him get through his time as a cadet.

“There were times where I felt like “man I don’t know if I could do this,” and his words stuck with me and again he says remember why you’re here,” said Savunnly. “I remember why I’m here, and I’m still going to be here, hopefully for the next 20 to 30 years.”

As he now starts his training in the field, Savunnly hopes to serve the community and become part of the K9 or traffic unit in the future.