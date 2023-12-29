SELMA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Only one dog is left at Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma, as of Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma want to empty the shelter before the facility closes, following the decision by Selma City Council not to renew their contract for animal control services.

All dogs remaining in the Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma need a home by Dec. 31, 2023. Officials any dogs who remain after that date will be handed over to Fresno Humane Animal Services.

Tito is the only dog remaining in the shelter. He is described as a two-year-old boy looking for a new family after he was found in the street and brought to the shelter.

The Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and they say their adoption fees are waived, but the adopter must pay for spay/neuter. They are located at 2831 W. Front St in Selma.

For more information visit the Second Chance Animal Shelter’s website.