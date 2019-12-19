ONLINE ONLY: Valley has ‘a huge need for immigration attorneys’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wednesday is International Migrants Day, a day created by the United Nations to recognize the rights of migrants around the globe and to acknowledge their will to face adversity in hope of a better life.

In recent years, the U.S. has seen a significant increase in the number of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Many continue to wait at the border with uncertainty and some are waiting for their court date.

In the Central Valley, immigration attorney Oscar García said there’s been a spike in the last two to three years in the number of asylum cases they receive.

“We used to not see that many cases in the Valley, we had a handful of cases, but in the last two, three years, we did see a huge increase of people coming in, especially from Mexico, seeking asylum,” García said.

He said they can have up to five consultations a day for people who are seeking asylum.

“People who are fleeing because of the drug wars, they have family members who are kidnapped, they’ve been beaten up, they’re being threatened,” García said.

He says there aren’t enough immigration lawyers in the valley.

“There’s a need, there’s a huge need for immigration attorneys,” García said. “There are a lot of attorneys, but not just attorneys who specifically focus on immigration law.”

García works for Yarra Law Group. They’re able to send García to Visalia at least twice a week to take in clients there.

“There’s only a handful of attorneys, there’s about two or three attorneys that practice immigration law in Visalia,” García said.

An organization called O.L.A. Raza has a center in Visalia. They offer legal services and resources, but they don’t have an acting immigration attorney listed on their website. There’s also the Law Office of Bambl & Associates, but they only have one attorney listed on their website.

García said many people who are seeking immigration legal services turn to what they call “notarios.”

“I’ve seen them where they go and see what they call “notarios” or immigration consultants, and that’s always a bad idea. Just because they’re not really concerned about your case. They just want to try and fill out the paperwork,” García said.

He said the smallest mistake can mean disaster for an immigrant seeking asylum. He suggests people seeking legal advice relating to their immigration case go to an attorney who solely practices immigration law.

“Sometimes, if you commit an error in immigration law, there’s no way of taking that back, and that ends up shutting the door on your client forever,” García said.

