ONLINE ONLY: Poverello House distributes toys and provides holiday meal on Christmas Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While some wake up on Christmas Eve expecting to see gifts around the Christmas tree, others may not be so fortunate.

That’s why this year, the Poverello House continued its holiday tradition of handing out toys the morning of Christmas Eve.

“For a lot of families, this is actually the hardest time of year for them and so this is such a big deal, to be able to come here, you see the smiles on the children’s faces today, receiving gifts that were given by the community,” Poverello House CEO Zack Darrah said.

Darrah said they were able to give out close to 5,000 toys that were donated by the community.

After the Poverello House handed out gifts this morning, it also provided a Christmas Eve lunch.

“Today we are having a special holiday meal,” Poverello House Chief Programs Officer Sara Mirhadi said.

Among the food served were tamales and pozole.

Around 40 people volunteered their time to bring others some holiday cheer.

“We’re having them serve it restaurant-style, so other people can get that holiday feel,” Mirhadi said.

She said this was all done so that others can also feel the holiday spirit.

“It’s really cool that we have this opportunity to have this special traditional meal that we can offer our clients and also with the toys, because Christmas is all about that feeling that you get and food and presents are part of that feeling.”

The Poverello House will also provide a Christmas meal Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

