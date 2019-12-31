ONLINE ONLY: Local 49ers fans & sports apparel stores prepare for playoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers clinched top seed for the first time since 1997. In Fresno, fans are taking in the moment and hoping the Niners can go all the way to the Superbowl.

More than 100 people who are part of the Niner Empire of Fresno celebrated last night as soon as the 49ers secured the division title in a nail-biting game.

“Had my fingers crossed saying ‘just please stop him at the line, stop him at the line,’ and they did,” Niner Empire of Fresno member Steve Gadea said.

Not only that, but the 49ers clinched the top seed for the first time in more than 20 years.

“Everybody just jumped and roared, the enthusiasm was just phenomenal, the energy was crazy, everybody just screaming and cheering cause’ we got it, we won it,” Gadea said.

As fans prepare for the playoffs, so do the local sports apparel stores.

Michael Willhoit with Sports Station in the Fashion Fair mall said they’ve been having 49ers fans come in all season.

“You see a huge uptick in sales, a huge uptick in demand, a lot of excitement around the team right now,” Willhoit said. “Right now, the jerseys have been very popular. We are actually quite low right now, unfortunately. The t-shirts have been doing well, hats, outerwear.”

Willhoit said they’re restocking daily and are preparing to see the 49ers go far in the playoffs.

“We are preparing as if they are going to win, and hopefully, we’re not wrong,” he said.

And local fans are right there with him.

“I think we are going to win,” Gadea said. “All the way, gonna get that six.”

