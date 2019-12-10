ONLINE ONLY: Kingsburg could get 1,000 jobs if this federal lawsuit fails

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) – While T-Mobile & Sprint defend their merger in federal court, the future of a new T-Mobile customer experience center in Kingsburg remains in limbo. It could provide up to 1,000 jobs.

“From our standpoint, we’re sort of staying positive and helping in any area that we can,” Kingsburg City Manager Alexander Henderson said.

In April, T-Mobile announced it had selected Kingsburg as the location of its new customer experience center. But this all depends on whether the T-Mobile and Sprint merger survives federal court.

“We’ve always known that the experience center was predicated on the merger being complete,” Henderson said.

The merger has already been approved by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), but 14 attorneys general, including California’s Xavier Becerra, are now fighting to block the deal in New York.

“The merger would hurt the most vulnerable people among us, leaving consumers with fewer choices and higher prices,” Becerra said in a press release on Monday.

Henderson said the 1,000 potential jobs is a huge benefit to the area.

“One thousand jobs is a big deal anywhere but certainly a community the size of Kingsburg and then just the impact that it could have on Fresno County and we’re right on the border of Tulare and Kings as well, so really it has the ability to draw from all over the valley and really have an impact on people’s lives here,” Henderson said.

It could all be decided in the next couple of weeks. The trial began Monday in Manhattan federal court, and, in Kingsburg, they’re just hoping for the best.

“We’re hoping that early first quarter of 2020, we’ll have a better sense of one way or the other,” Henderson said.

T-Mobile said, if the merger goes through, they’re hopeful the deal will close in early 2020. For now, the fate of the center in Kingsburg lies in the hands of a federal judge.

“By not having it go through, that would be something that certainly we don’t want to happen, so we’re looking forward to hopefully some light at the end of the tunnel,” Henderson said.

