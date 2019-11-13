ONLINE ONLY: Fresno State students share ways to be kind on World Kindness Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — It’s that time of year again: the time to give one another a compliment, the time to call your loved ones, the time to be kind to each other. No, it’s not Thanksgiving yet. It’s World Kindness Day.

World Kindness Day has been celebrated on Nov. 13 since 1998, when it was introduced by the World Kindness Movement. People around the world use today to go out of their way and do something nice for someone else.

This World Kindness Day, Fresno State students shared ways they showed kindness and gave tips on how others could be nice as well.

“I came to donate some blood,” Richard Gallegos, a Fresno State student, said. “It’s World Kindness Day and my class got canceled so I have some free time so why not?”

Gaonoucci Belle Vang, a Fresno State senior, said she planned on taking her mom to eat.

“I think it’s always important to start your kindness at the core of your family,” Vang said. “I feel like the people you should always show kindness to are your parents because there are a lot of times we forget how amazing our parents are and all the things they do to sacrifice for us.”

Renisha Muhar, a Fresno State freshman, said complimenting someone goes a long way.

“I think the purpose is to really think about and evaluate yourself whether you’re really kind to people or not,” Muhar said.

Amani Thomas, a Fresno State sophomore, said giving a homeless person a few dollars or food is another way to show kindness.

“Just to spread kindness around and just make other people happy because they can be going through things that you may not know about,” Thomas said.

Rachel Cervantes, a Fresno State student, said she likes to hold doors for people.

“I feel like it would be rude for me personally just to open it for myself so I just hold it for people,” Cervantes said.

One thing all the students interviewed agreed on is that today is not the only day to be kind to one another.

“Without a doubt, today should not be the only day,” Vang said. “I think it’s important to be kind all year round because it’s not only good for your mental health but it’s also good to help others and when you’re kind to others, people pay it forward and that creates a domino effect.”

