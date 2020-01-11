ONLINE ONLY: Fresno County offers bilingual workshops ahead of election

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County is hosting bilingual workshops to educate the community on the changes they will see this election season.

The California Voter’s Choice Act is a new law that was passed in 2016. It modernizes California elections.

Part of it is also ensuring the community knows about these changes.

“The law requires us that we hold a language workshop prior to the election to tell folks who may have English as a second language in their languages all the changes about the Voter’s Choice Act and how voting is going to happen,” Fresno County Clerk Brandi Orth said.

Starting in February, voters can expect to see those changes.

Orth said all registered voters in Fresno County will receive ballots in the mail.

“In this new model, everyone is going to receive their ballot automatically and it will go out Feb. 3,” she said.

New voting centers will also be implemented.

Orth said residents can expect to see more technology being used to ease the process, but she said it’s important voters know what to expect to make voting as easy as possible.

“We want to reach out, we want to share with the community at large, we want to share will our registered voters the changes that are about to happen and how they can participate in democracy and return their ballot,” Orth said.

Besides English and Spanish, among the languages included in these workshops are Mandarin, Tagalog, Korean and Punjabi.

Orth said the languages are chosen by the secretary of state.

“The secretary of state analyzes updated census information and rolls out additional language requirements for all the counties,” she said.

The county has posted workshops up to Jan. 23, but Orth said more will be announced.

However, she said they’re in need of more bilingual volunteers in all the languages offered.

Those interested can go to votefresnocounty.com.

“We definitely could use your services,” Orth said.

