ONLINE ONLY: Fresno/Clovis colleges, organizations ask for donations during last hours of Giving Tuesday

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – People across the country spent the last couple of days shopping both in stores and online to prepare for the holiday season. But now, organizations say it’s time to give this Giving Tuesday. And there’s only a couple of hours left to do so.

Organizations globally are asking for donations this holiday season to support those who are in need, and residents in the Valley have the chance to help out locally.

“When you donate to the Red Cross, you’re helping families when they needs it the most,” American Red Cross spokeswoman Nicole Maul said. “The number one disaster that we respond to is actually home fires.”

Maul said since January, there have been almost 250 fires in the Central Valley.

“What’s most impactful is the people we meet who have been impacted by disaster, and it’s really hard to describe what it’s like to see the aftermath of a home fire or a wildfire or another large human natural disaster,” Maul said.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations online.

Colleges and universities also started fundraisers to help its students who are dealing with food insecurity or struggling to pay their tuition. Clovis Community College’s goal this year is $25,000, and some of it will go to its Crush Food Pantry.

“A lot of times, students visit the pantry maybe on a regular basis if they’re out of work or some students visit it more regularly or once a month when they need it, but we want to make sure it’s there for them,” Clovis Community College Director of Marketing and Communications Stephanie Babb said.

Some of the its donations also go toward student scholarships that range from $250 to $1,000.

“It can make all the difference to a student who is struggling to maybe pay for rent or pay for their car insurance or just things like that,” Clovis Community College Associated Student Government President Elijah Banda said.

