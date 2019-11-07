ONLINE ONLY: Fresno Chamber of Commerce honors agriculturalists during annual luncheon

FRESNO, California (KGPE/KSEE) – With a full crowd and some pumpkin pie, the Fresno Chamber of Commerce honored two individuals during its annual agricultural awards luncheon.

Mark Borba, co-owner of Borba Farms, was recognized as the agriculturalist of the year.

“It’s just a recognition of a lifetime of working in the agricultural industry, working not only for the benefit of agriculture but for our community,” Borba said.

The Bowles Farming Company received the agricultural business of the year award.

“This award is just an incredible honor for our family,” Cannon Michael, President and CEO of Bowles Farming Co. said.

Although there was applause and celebration, they also discussed the biggest problem they say the agriculture industry faces.

“The biggest problem is specifically related to resources so water is a big input. Obviously it takes water to grow anything that we do, a lot of misunderstanding about how much water we use and just the system that we have in place to get us the water,” Michael said.

Those who participated in the event recognized that they disagree with several of Gov. Newsom’s policies but also acknowledged the things they say he’s done to benefit farmers.

“We’ve got to work to better educate people and make them understand that we’re all in this together, whether you’re an environmentalist or an urban sector or an ag,” Borba said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.