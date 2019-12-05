ONLINE ONLY: 4 tips on combating Seasonal Affective Disorder by a therapist

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – For some, the gloomy weather and rain makes them happy and excited for this holiday season, but for others, it can have a toll on their mental health. Some call it winter blues but professionals call it Seasonal Affective Disorder.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder, otherwise known as S-A-D, what they call sad, is basically a condition that has very similar traits to depression,” said licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Peter Nazaretian.

“Don’t want to get out of bed, not much motivation, a little sad, a little blue. They are the traits that go with depression, but it happens to come on because of the weather.”

He said Seasonal Affective Disorder is quite common during the winter months.

“Sadness, lack of motivation, inability to find pleasure in activities that maybe gave you pleasure before, not wanting to be social, a tendency to isolate, the feelings of being a little bit blue, down and sad,” Nazaretian said.

To help combat it, Nazaretian has some tips:

1. A happy light. It’s something he said coffee shops have in Nordic countries.

“As it turns out, curiously, the back of the knees is the best place to put it…it throws out about 10,000 lumens and it simulates the sun’s activities, it’s not a sunlight in terms of a sun lamp, but it is a light that will put Vitamin D in the body,” Nazaretian said.

2. Get a good night’s sleep and make sure you eat right.

“Eating right, making sure that you’re connecting with people, make the effort to do things that would make you feel better. ”

3. Don’t pretend like you’re okay. “Don’t fake it.”

“A big part of it, when you’re coming to a therapist, just being honest and open about it. Talk about it, tell me what’s wrong. Tell your friends, tell your family,” Nazaretian said.

4. Surround yourself with positive people

“You want to avoid the people that say ‘what’s wrong with you? Snap out of it’ Those people just make you feel worse, and you have to fake it more,” he said.

And lastly, Nazaretian said if you feel like it’s getting in the way of your life in any way, shape or form, it may be time to talk to someone about it.

“So when you have a pervasive sense of ‘I can’t get myself outside of bed, nothing gives me pleasure, I’m faking it, I feel like I’m putting on a mask to be okay,’ that’s the time you should say ‘maybe I should go to a professional,’” he said.

