ONLINE ONLY: Clovis honors veterans with breakfast and car show

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – From a breakfast meal to live performances to a car show, the Clovis Veterans Memorial District honored those who have served in the United States.

“This is a very special day for me as I remember my brothers and sisters who have probably served in the past and those that are probably gonna serve in the future,” Roman Benitez, a veteran, said.

Dozens of cars were displayed as part of the list of activities planned, but it all started with a pancake breakfast.

Veterans of Foreign Wars organized the morning event. Close to 600 meals were served, according to August Flach, a Vietnam War veteran.

“We’re getting them, we’re getting their families out here and they’re not leaving hungry,” Flach said.

Families and community members also attended the breakfast.

“To be able to sit down with them at the table and learn a little bit about their history is a very special deal for them,” Flach said.

The breakfast was followed by a live concert and the veterans car show.

“Cars is a cultural meaning for a lot of us,” Benitez said. “I’ve got this car next to me, it was my high school car that I bought and kept for a while.”

Those who served got to spend time with their loved ones and mingle with other veterans.

“They’re awesome, whether they served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Persian Gulf, we all talk the same language,” Benitez said. “We all have the same terminology and we’re all proud of what we did.”

