MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The public is being advised of one-way traffic control on Highway 41 near Fishcamp that’s being put in place for road repair work the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Friday evening.

One-way traffic will be in effect Tuesday, April 25 on a stretch of Highway 41 in Mariposa County, just south of Jackson Road and Big Sandy Road. It will be up to one mile long.

During this period, one-way traffic will be in effect 24 hours every day even when crews are not present. Traffic control will be dependent on timed equipment and not manned by a physical person.

Caltrans is advising the public that traffic could be held up for 10 minutes at a time and urge motorists to abide by traffic signals.

While the work is expected to be completed by the end of May, weather and uncontrollable events could extend the closures for longer.