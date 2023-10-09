KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that starting Monday, Highway 198 and Nevada Avenue in Kings County will be under one-way traffic control for pavement repair operations.

Each week, crews will work at night, starting on Sunday night at 10 p.m. and will end the work week on Friday morning. Monday through Thursday, crews will begin work at 7 p.m.

Crews are scheduled to complete their road work by 5 a.m. each morning.

These pavement repair operations are expected to be completed by early December.