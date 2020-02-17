One-shot inside restaurant in Southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — One person was injured inside a restaurant in southeast Fresno on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Authorities say they responded to a call at Yolo Sushi bar and karaoke near Kings Canyon and Winery Avenues at around 9 p.m.

Witnesses told police two large groups were fighting inside the restaurant which led to shots being fired.

Authorities say a bartender inside the restaurant was struck by a bullet on the leg. The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Authorities are expected to be out there for a few hours for investigation and say they will check surveillance cameras for any suspect information.

