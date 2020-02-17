One-shot inside restaurant in Southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — One person was injured inside a restaurant in southeast Fresno on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Authorities say they responded to a call at Yolo Sushi bar and karaoke near Kings Canyon and Winery Avenues at around 9 p.m.

Witnesses told police two large groups were fighting inside the restaurant which led to shots being fired.

Authorities say a bartender inside the restaurant was struck by a bullet on the leg. The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Authorities are expected to be out there for a few hours for investigation and say they will check surveillance cameras for any suspect information.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.