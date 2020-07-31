One severely injured after electrical box explodes at packaging facility in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was severely injured with burns after an electrical box exploded at a packaging facility in Visalia Thursday afternoon, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Fire crews say they reported to an explosion at RePlanet Packaging on Goshen Ave. at 3:47 p.m. and when personnel arrived they say smoke was coming from a large electrical box in the exterior of the structure.

According to Visalia Fire, they were unable to make access to the burning electrical box until Southern California Edison was able to shut down all power to the facility.

One person located with severe burn injuries and was transported to a regional burn center.

Damage to the multi-million dollar facility was approximately $75,000.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental after an electrical contractor was performing work on the electrical box that had the explosion.

