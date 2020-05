SAN JOAQUIN, California (KSEE) – One person was injured in a shooting in San Joaquin Tuesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say it happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sixth and Nevada Street.

No arrests have been made. The victim’s condition is yet to be released.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.