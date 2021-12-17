One person shot in Downtown Fresno, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was shot Friday afternoon in Downtown Fresno, police say.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., Fresno police responded to a report of a shooting at Rocio’s Mexican Restaurant in the area of Fresno and C streets in Downtown Fresno.

First responders found a 25-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Police say he was transported to a local hospital for injuries and that he is not being cooperative with investigators.

Officers say witnesses and an employee on scene gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle. Other officers responding to the incident say the vehicle was found and stopped on southbound 99 with the help of CHP officers.

After the vehicle was stopped, officials say two subjects were detained, but police have not confirmed if they are responsible for the shooting.

According to police, a couple and some employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

Investigators believe this was not a random act of violence and say that although they don’t believe it was gang-related, this factor has not been ruled out in their investigation.