One person dead, another rescued by officer and Good Samaritan following crash on Highway 99, CHP says

FOWLER, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer and a Good Samaritan saved a driver following a fiery crash on Highway 99 but were unable to rescue the passenger despite their best efforts, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, a CHP dispatcher received a call about a U-Haul truck that had just crashed on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes on Highway 99, south of Manning Avenue.

Officers say that the truck had swerved off the right shoulder and had slammed into a nearby Eucalyptus tree on the embankment of the highway.

The impact of the crash caused the driver and the passenger to become stuck inside of the truck as it started to catch on fire.

The first CHP officer to arrive at the crash saw the flames coming from the truck and quickly jumped into action trying to save those trapped inside.

A Good Samaritan helped the officer free the driver from the U-Haul and pulled him to safety.

The officer tried to save the passenger but was not able to get them out before the truck become fully engulfed. The driver was taken to Community Regional Medical with major injuries following the crash.

An American Ambulance crew treated the officer for smoke inhalation following the rescue.

The CHP says it is still trying to figure out what caused the U-Haul to swerve before the crash.

The investigation into this fatal crash is still ongoing.