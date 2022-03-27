LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A passerby called into Cal Fire early Sunday morning to report a mobile home on fire in the Merced County town of Livingston.

Cal Fire Madera, Mariposa, Merced fire crews arrived to find a single-wide mobile home burning, they say, with heavy smoke pouring from the eaves, and thick heavy smoke once they got inside.

The fire was contained to the structure itself, with no other nearby structures threatened.

Fire personnel say a man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was the only occupant in the home at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding firefighters do not suspect any foul play in the origin of this fire.

The cause is under investigation.