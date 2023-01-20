FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- A man is deceased after he was hit and pinned under a vehicle in southeast Fresno according to Fresno Police Department.

Friday evening police responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Ventura and 6th Street. When units arrived they found that the pedestrian was trapped under the vehicle that struck him.

Police say Fresno City Fire was called to assist to lift the vehicle off the pedestrian. Once they were able to free the man life-saving measures were taken, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say witnesses had told them that the driver and pedestrian that was killed had a physical altercation prior to the incident. They were also told that the driver was seen doing donuts in the intersection.

Police say that it was determined that the driver was driving in an unsafe manner which ultimately lead the man to be struck and then trapped under the car.

Authorities say the driver is being evaluated for possible DUI and is being cooperative.

The streets will be closed while detectives are still out investigating.