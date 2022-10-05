MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines.

The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions will bring your nightmares to life.

The two attractions are Deadwood and Sinister, both located in the Raisin Hell Hotel. As you walk through both you will be greeted with demented characters and things you will wish would have stayed in your dreams.

The attractions are not meant for anyone under the age of 12. Parents should be warned that there are adult scenes and themes throughout both attractions.

There is a 21+ section called Bloody Mary’s Beer Garden where your ID will be checked and a wristband will be issued. There you will find beer, wine, and liquor for you to gain some liquid courage.

Raisin hell is hoping to bring guests from all over the Central Valley including Fresno, Madera, and Clovis. For ticket information you can visit their website.

Raisin Hell Ranch is located on ApCal Rock’n Ranch at 7409 Rd 32, Madera, CA 93637.