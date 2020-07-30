One of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state is in Tulare County; over 9,000 cases reported

TULARE COUNTY, California (KGPE) – Tulare County is one of the counties in the Central Valley hardest-hit by COVID-19.

On Wednesday, their cases surpassed 9,000. Tulare County is also home to one of the highest infection rates in the state.

Within the past few weeks, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency says they’ve seen more cases linked to family gatherings. They are averaging about 1,000 new cases a day.

“We are reporting our largest number of hospitalizations this week to date since the beginning of the pandemic, we are reporting over a hundred patients needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19,” said the agency’s Carrie Monteiro.

State health officials set a benchmark for counties: no more than 100 cases per 100,000 people. In Tulare County, that number is more than 500. The health department says the virus, known for devastating nursing homes early on, has hit farm workers hard and continued to spread across the county.

“We have seen trends continue to come from healthcare workers, from essential workers, but in the last few weeks, we have seen cases come in from all sectors, all ages. So we’re really seeing cases come in from every geographical area and across the board,” Monteiro.

When asked whether a new shelter in place order could be on the horizon, Monteiro said it remains to be seen.

“But we are urging everyone in the county to be vigilant,” said Monteiro.

“We’re not really anticipating that, no,” said Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend.

Townsend says the economic impact is too devastating.

“We are causing now social and socioeconomic impacts that are not only going to last through the virus time but for years,” said Townsend.

COVID-19 resource links: