SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One month later, 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma is still missing with no solid leads on where she could have gone.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from an ampm at a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7.

Surveillance cameras at the store captured Fuentes walking into the business, making a purchase, then driving away in her car, turning westbound on Nebraska Avenue. Authorities said Fuentes appeared to be alone when she went into the store and when she drove away.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

On the night of her disappearance, officials from the Selma Police Department said Fuentes’ phone pinged in Sanger, later pinging again in the area of Avacado Lake and Pine Flat Lake.

Fuentes was last seen driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been seen since Fuentes’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243.