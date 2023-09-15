FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The California Department of Transportation along with Cal Valley Construction announced Friday a one-lane traffic control in Madera County.

Caltrans says this is necessary as the paving project on Highway 41, at Avenue 15, continues to progress.

There will be flashing red traffic lights placed at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 125 and Highway 41 and Avenue 15 on Tuesday, September 19th, and Wednesday, September 20th starting at 8:00 p.m. at 6:00 a.m. each day.

Caltrans reminds you to drive with extra care and allow additional time while traveling near construction zones – warning drivers to be alert for construction personnel and remember to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”