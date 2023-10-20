FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A one-lane traffic control and flashing red lights overnight are going to still continue in Madera County, Caltrans announced on Friday.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with Cal Valley Construction, announces one-lane traffic control on Highway 41 between Avenue 15 and State Route 145 during the overnight hours starting Oct. 22.

The following will occur:

The work will take place every night, starting Sunday, from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., each following morning.

A flashing red traffic signal will also be in place at the intersection of State Route 41 and Avenue 145 every night starting at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning

A flashing red traffic signal will also be in place at the intersection of State Route 41 and Avenue 15 every night from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

The overnight work hours will conclude Friday morning, Oct. 27.

Drivers should expect delays.

Caltrans says this is necessary, as the paving project, and shoulder work, on Highway 41, at Avenue 15, continue to progress. The time frame may be extended, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.

Additionally, Caltrans reminds residents to drive with extra care and allow additional time while traveling near construction zones.