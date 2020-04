FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire said a man died and a second person escaped a house fire in west Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Fresno Fire said the fire started around 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Vista Avenue near McKinley and Hayes avenues.

Fresno Fire is assisting NCFPD with a #HOUSEFIRE on the 2100 Blk of N. Vista. FFD Engine 16 first on scene going into rescue mode. pic.twitter.com/f3ajpHn4Ff — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 8, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.