One killed in collision on foggy Highway 41 in Fresno County, CHP officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person has died in a fatal collision that occurred in Fresno County Friday morning.

According to CHP officers, around 8:30 a.m. a van traveling eastbound on Floral Avenue was attempting to cross Highway 41. The driver was apparently unable to see a pickup truck traveling northbound on Highway 41 in the fast lane, according to investigators. The van and truck collided.

One person in the van was killed in the collision, and three were injured and transported to an area hospital with major to moderate injuries. Two people in the truck were uninjured.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

