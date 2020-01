FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) One person was injured in a house fire Monday morning, the Fresno Fire Department said.

The fire started around 7:45 a.m. near Archie and Lane avenues in southeast Fresno.

Fresno fire said one person suffered first-degree burns on their hands and feet.

Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE in the area of S. Archie and E. Lane. Engine 8 first on scene. pic.twitter.com/lkC4iEaIXX — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) January 13, 2020

