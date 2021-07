FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to the scene of a shooting in Fresno County.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Olney and Ward avenues in Malaga.

Deputies say the victim was taken to an area hospital.

No information was immediately available about a suspect in the shooting and investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact 559-498-7867.