CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a motorcycle Thursday in Clovis.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a sedan in the area of Ashlan and Highland avenues in Clovis.

Officers say the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with injuries being described as moderate. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene, according to officers.

The incident is under investigation.