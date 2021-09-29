One hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person has been taken to an area hospital after being shot in Central Fresno Wednesday.

Police say at approximately 12:43 p.m. two people, one in an SUV and another in a van, were getting gas in the area of Cedar and Shields avenues in central Fresno.

Investigators say the person in the van eventually left the gas station and drove to a nearby store to which the SUV followed before opening fire on the inhabitant of the van.

An occupant of the van suffered non-life-threatening wounds, police say. According to Police, eastbound Shields will be closed from Cedar while detectives investigate the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police.