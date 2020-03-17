One hospitalized after Downtown Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – One person is in the hospital and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting in Downtown Fresno, according to police.

The shooting took place around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Santa Clara and G Street, close to the Poverello House.

Officers say the victim of the shooting had parked his car and later saw the suspect looking into it. The victim went to confront the suspect and the two got into a fight. The suspect then shot the victim multiple times.

Police say the victim attempted to fire back at the suspect. When they arrived they found a firearm still in the victim’s hand.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing dark clothing. Investigators are interviewing potential witnesses and checking the area for any video surveillance.

