One hospitalized after brother shoots brother in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 21-year-old man shot his brother after an argument with his girlfriend early Tuesday morning, according to investigators from the Madera Police Department.

Police say the man shot his brother after he told him to “stop arguing and go to sleep” around 3:00 a.m. Investigators say the man retrieved a gun and shot in his brother’s direction. According to detectives, the bullet ricocheted and hit him in the knee.

The 21-year-old fled the scene and later came back according to investigators. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and police say they are searching for the weapon near a school in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered to be life-threatening.